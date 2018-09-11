Tiny home community for homeless veterans expanding in KC and across the country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An idea born and cultivated in Kansas City to help veterans is going national.

By this time next year, as many as three more cities will have developed tiny home community for homeless veterans like the ones at the Veterans Community Project on 89th and Troost.

"It is just a movement that has been created by an idea surrounded or founded around tiny houses," co-founder Mark Solomon said. "It`s a tiny concept that has grown into something very big."

The concept has gotten so big that more than 500 cities have called the folks at the Veterans Community Project asking for help.

"The growth is something we've hoped for when we first put our business plan together on how this nonprofit was going to work," Solomon said. "And in four short years, he we are. We are growing and expanding. Other people are asking us to come to their city."

Veterans Community Project co-founder Bryan Meyer said St. Louis, Denver and Nashville are each on the verge of having tiny home projects to help house veterans. Each of those tiny homes will be

"We`re actually working with a few smaller cities, and we`re working on scaling it down," Meyer said. "Here in Kansas City we`re projecting to build 49 homes. That`s the goal, but that's right for this community. There are other communities where we`re working on 25 houses or possibly a 75-house development."

It's growth Meyer said he couldn't have predicted four years ago.

"I think that we didn't maybe realize how new this concept was or how there really wasn't anything else like it out there, and then how that would trigger such great support for it," he said.

It's a growing support the folks at VCP said they're excited to see so even more of our nation's veterans can get the help they deserve.

"I think in the next five to 10 years, we all hope to be in 10 to 20 more cities, maybe even more," XXX said. "We really think that every major metropolitan area has a need for this type of programming, but not just big cities."

"That`s what`s powerful about this model is that, when we started this thing four years ago, in our plan we had hoped for expansion," Solomon said. "Now we`re actually seeing that expansion take place. Having that happen, seeing that come to fruition, is amazing."

Thirteen more tiny homes will open in November in Kansas City.