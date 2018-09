× Vehicle strikes 12-year-old on bike in Shawnee near 55th and Rosehill

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A 12-year-old is in stable condition at an area hospital after a vehicle struck them while they were riding a bike Tuesday.

It happened around 7:38 a.m. near 55th and Rosehill.

Police did not release any further information.

The extent of the child’s injuries is unknown.