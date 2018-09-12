× Attorney General Jeff Sessions traveling to Kansas City to talk about violent crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Kansas City to talk about efforts to reduce violent crime. He’ll deliver remarks beginning just before 1 p.m. at the Charles Evans Whittaker Courthouse downtown.

Few details about the speech, including whether it’s open to the public, have been released so far. FOX4 has reached out for more details.

Sessions has been on the speaking circuit frequently in the past week. Since last Wednesday he’s given speeches in Washington on the anniversary of September 11, one at the National Narcotic Officers Association, another at the Executive Office for Immigration Review, and one at a courthouse dedication in his home state of Alabama.

Kansas City experienced a particularly violent summer, highlighted by a stretch of five days where 24 people were shot, five of them died.