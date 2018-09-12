Car strikes, kills person attempting to cross 71-Highway in wheelchair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A car struck and killed a person trying to cross 71-Highway in a wheelchair late Tuesday night.

It happened just before midnight where 71-Highway intersects with Gregory.

Police told FOX4 the driver who hit the pedestrian is the one who called 911. She told them it was very dark along 71-Highway, and she did not see the person she hit. The portion of the highway where the crash happened is blacked out due to thieves taking copper and wires from the street lights.

A witness described seeing scattered beer cans around the scene, which may have come from the pedestrian.