Extension granted: Missouri IDs now accepted at airports through Jan. 21

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security granted Missouri an extension Tuesday to comply with the REAL ID act.

With this extension federal agencies will accept Missouri-issued driver licenses and ID cards for official purposes such as domestic air travel. The extension runs through Jan. 21, 2019.

Missouri Department of Revenue Director Joel Walters said in news release announcing the grace period extension that he expects Missouri to be fully compliant with the REAL ID Act by March 2019.

“Missouri’s current extension is valid through Oct. 10, 2018, and we’ve already applied for another extension,” Walters said. “That extension is expected to be approved and would allow Missouri driver licenses and identification cards to continue to be accepted until Missouri reaches full compliance with the REAL ID Act, which we expect to be by March of 2019.”

The law was passed in 2005 in the wake of the September 11th attacks. Some states have been slower than others to adopt the stricter federal guidelines required for boarding any plane or entering a federal building or military base.

Kansas got Real IDs last year, but Missouri is one of 19 states that has not yet to comply.

State officials said it would take 18 months when they started bringing licenses up to standard a year ago and training 1,500 employees and contractors on the program.

