FDA cracking down on selling e-cigarettes to minors

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The Federal Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on retailers who market and sell e-cigarettes to minors.

Health professionals say e-cigarettes can be more dangerous than smoking tobacco.

The government said e-cigarette use among children has reached epidemic proportions, and manufacturers and retailers are receiving warning letters and fines for selling to minors.

The FDA says last year more than 2-million middle and high school students used e-cigarettes, even though the law prevents sale of the devices to minors.

In an undercover nationwide blitz from June through August, the FDA issued warnings and fined more than 1,300 retailers for selling e cigarettes to children.

Convenience stores in Olathe, Kan., Kansas City, Kan., and De Soto, Kan., are among the retailers cited in the government's crackdown.

"I think it’s long overdue and I really think it’s just the tip of the iceberg," said Dr. Stephen Thornton, medical director of the poison control center at the University of Kansas Hospital. "I think you are going to see more regulation upon these, really what you could call drug delivery systems. They give them a fancy name, e-cigarettes, but in reality they are being used for all kinds of drugs, not just nicotine and e-solutions."

The FDA in particular cited flavored nicotine for specifically targeting children and teens. Dr. Thornton says he'd like to see that banned altogether.

Nicotine has been used as an insecticide. And the government claims developing adolescent brains are particularly susceptible to nicotine addiction.