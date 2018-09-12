Kansas City organization hopes to help lower crime by mentoring kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After a violent summer in Kansas City, one local organization aims to lower the crime rate through mentoring youth.

High Aspirations pairs African American students with mentors across the community.

The organization will soon open a new building between Troost and Crown Center, allowing them to help nearly double the number of students.

"I feel like they’re going to be great husbands to their wives and great community leaders. They’re also going to be able to come back and give back to Kansas City. They are going to make Kansas City a better place and that is the ultimate goal," said President Henry Wash.

By December, High Aspirations will be able to serve more than 300 young men. Wash said the faith-based program focuses on good grades, attendance and community volunteer work.

During the last two months, the community has helped raise $800,000 for the new building. They need to raise $200,000 more before the building opens in December. High Aspirations is also looking for 50 more mentors.

To help donate visit this site