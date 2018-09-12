Masked veteran will run from Whiteman Air Force Base to Ft. Leavenworth on mission to help veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Every day 20 veterans take their own life in the United States.

The masked veteran Josh Jorgensen is back in Kansas City to raise awareness for suicide prevention running from Whiteman Air Force Base to Fort Leavenworth while wearing a gas mask. Jorgensen will complete the 100 mile run in just four days.

Last year Jorgensen ran across the entire state of Iowa in his gas mask to also raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

