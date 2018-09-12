Metro mom remains in critical care after horrific crash on 152 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro mom is fighting for her life after first-responders pulled her from the mangled mess of her car Friday.

Friends and family describe 34-year old Megan McKeehan as fun, friendly and family oriented.

“She’s a beautiful, smart, devoted mom,” Megan’s mom Amy Gates said.

On Friday, when she didn’t show up to a family gathering, her mom became worried.

“I knew something was wrong that night because I was expecting her that night, and she didn’t show up,” Gates said.

She didn’t show up because she was involved in a serious car crash on 152 Highway, just east of Interstate 435.

“She was getting off work, and she was headed down 152 going westbound. A car came down the on-ramp onto 152 going eastbound and lost control, went through the median and hit her head on,” Gates explained.

The impact sent McKeehan’s car flying, causing so much damage a rescue team had to cut her out of the vehicle.

“She could have easily not been here. I saw the pictures of that car. You couldn’t even tell it was a car looking at it from head on,” Gates said.

Now McKeehan’s recovering at North Kansas City Hospital.

“She has head trauma. She had a collapsed lung. She had broken ribs on both sides, both broken femurs,” Gates said.

McKeehan’s two young daughters are being cared for by their grandparents.

“We’ve talked to them. They understand mommy is hurt pretty bad. Because of her injuries and where she’s at, they’re not allowed to talk to her or see her. That’s a little rough for them,” Gates said.

They hope to see their mom and hopefully talk to her soon. When Megan wakes, family members can’t wait to share these thoughts.

“[I’ll tell her] that I love her, and I’m glad she’s still here,” Gates said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.