Olathe police identify toddler run over and killed in neighborhood

OLATHE, Kan. -- On Wednesday police identified an 18-month-old boy backed over and killed on Monday as Mishael Kirimi.

This happened just after 12 p.m., at 159th Terrace and South Lennox Drive. Olathe police responded to the tragic call, and say a family member backing out of a driveway hit and killed the little boy.

"Kids, they move, they are curious they are walking around they are trying to figure out what is going on and they want to see everything that is happening. So, all we can say it try your best to keep an eye on your kids and watch them, but like I said, these are tragic, tragic situations that we can some day avoid," Sgt. Bonney said.

Police told FOX4 on Monday that they do not expect any charges to be filed against the driver of the car, saying it was a tragic accident.