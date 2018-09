KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was struck and killed by a train Wednesday afternoon in the Martin City area of Kansas City, police say.

KCPD said a pedestrian was hit by a train just before 4 p.m. at a railroad crossing near Holmes Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.

Details about what led up to the deadly crash were not immediately available. FOX4 will update this story as more information is available.