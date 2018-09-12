Topeka Zoo says farewell to nearly 60-year-old elephant after health problems

TOPEKA, Kan. — Sunda, a 58-year-old Asian elephant at the Topeka Zoo was euthanized Wednesday morning after she was unable to get up.

This comes just two days after a team of tactical rescue firefighters from the Topeka Fire Department had to help Sunda stand after she had trouble after waking up.

The Topeka Zoo said Sunda had been at the zoo for 52 years.

“She was indeed one of the most magnificent animals any of us have ever had the pleasure of knowing,” zoo officials said.

Sunda had been fighting an illness since March where zoo officials learned she had a compromised immune system and was experiencing declines in one or more organ systems.

At the end of last month Sunda went through a medical procedure to evaluate a sore behind one of her ears that wasn’t healing. According to officials procedure was successful.

The zoo said Sunda’s last days were spent eating her favorite treats, enjoying beautiful weather and surrounded by people and elephants who loved her.