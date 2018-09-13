Community and police collaborate to revitalize North Oak Corridor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Security tips and crime prevention were hot topics at a North Oak Corridor focus group meeting Thursday. The community and police officers are working together to revitalize a section of the Northland.

“It`s a beautiful corridor. It just needs a little more TLC, a little bit of updating,” said Tim Johnston, a Northland resident.

Johnston has lived in the Northland since 1986. He, along with many other Northland residents, attended the meeting to discuss affairs in the neighborhood, specifically regarding the North Oak Corridor.

“Kind of outlining some of the preliminary work they`re going to be starting this month and continue to next June, replacing the entire roadway on North Oak from 32nd Street to Indianola Drive,” Johnston said.

“There`s a lack of sidewalks, some of the community is blighted with old signs, and it`s in need of an uplift,” said Officer John Lozano, KCPD North Patrol Division community interaction officer.

Lozano said they've been increasing patrols, focusing on more lighting and listening to community members about what they feel would help improve the area.

“Anytime we have empty buildings or areas that are kind of rundown, we see homeless, we also see drug activity increase,” Lozano added.

They discussed camera use for businesses, so they can help each other when it comes to crime, share information and report what they see.

“Update North Oak, get the businesses more involved, get them to know each other, know what`s going on. We`ve had a couple of unfortunate incidents here in the last few months,” Johnston said.

Lozano said you can contact the North Patrol Division at 816-437-6200 with any questions and concerns.