Johnson County approves adding more jobs, help at Mental Health Center

OLATHE, Kan. -- As the number of calls for mental health services continue to rise, so do the number of resources around the metro.

On Thursday, the Johnson County Board of Commissioners approved adding an extra dispatcher at the Johnson County Mental Health Center, two clinicians at the Olathe and Shawnee clinics and expanded two part-time positions to full-time.

The transportation program is one of many programs offered at the center. It allows clients to find a way to get to work, school or doctor appointments.

"It is going to help a lot of clients get to and from employment to work, school and medical appointments within the community. So it will have a lot of impact on a lot of people," said Tanner Fortney, director of operations.

The new positions will cost a total of $326,000 annually. The majority of the money will come from the state through a community mental health centers contract.

Several of the new positions will begin by the end of the year.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

