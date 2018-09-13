North Carolina group travels to KC to escape hurricane, compete in World Series of Barbecue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Teams from across the country are competing in the American Royal World Series of Barbecue this weekend, and several teams from the Carolinas left just before the storm hit to be here.

Mutley Crew Barbecue is a five-year-old barbecue team based out of Apex, North Carolina.

Pitmaster Sharon Turner said she loves coming to the American Royal because of the good competition and good people.

This year, the American Royal happens to be at the same time Hurricane Florence is expected to hit the Carolinas and other East Coast states pretty hard.

Turner said she's happy to have a good reason to be out of town, but she’s also worried for family, friends and pets who are still back home, riding out the storm.

“We are Mutley Crew, so we have five dogs. That’s where our name comes from. Two are with us, but we have three at home with a cat," Turner said. "I have a pet-sitter coming. But at the same time, if our power goes out and things like that, so I’ve been making plans all week and pretty much all week judging by the projected track and hoping that we don’t get so much rain that it causes flooding or damage."

Turner said she'll be checking the weather and calling to check on family constantly this weekend, but she’s also trying to have fun and hopefully come home with a few wins.

She said she has no idea what condition her home will be in when she returns Tuesday.

The American Royal World Series of Barbecue will be held Sept. 14-16 at the Kansas Speedway. Ticket prices start at $8 for children and $23 for adults.