Overland Park search for woman possibly kidnapped from fast food parking lot

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Overland Park Police are investigating a report of a possible kidnapping of a woman.

Police say it happened near 75th Street and Interstate 35 in the parking lot between McDonald's and the Johnson County Animal Clinic.

Witnesses said a woman was forced into a hunter green minivan with a temp tag that was possibly out of Missouri about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the black male seen forcing her into the vehicle was described as being in his 20s, 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall, heavyset with dreadlocks, wearing a white t-shirt, and gray sweat pants. The white female or light-skinned black female was described as being 19-24 years old wearing a white, brown and orange dress. The van driver was described as a black male in his early 20s, skinny and 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11 in height.

“Our main focus is first to find this car, then to find the people inside it to make sure that everything is OK," Sgt. Matt Bregel said.

If you have any information about these people or the van, please contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8750 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.