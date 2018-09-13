× Overstock.com plans distribution center in KCK, creating more than 100 jobs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Overstock.com, an online retailer of surplus and new merchandise, plans to operate a large distribution center in KCK, and employ more than 100 workers there.

The Utah-based company leased 517,000 square feet at a vacant distribution center at 5300 Kansas Ave. The company says the center will allow it to reach 99 percent of its U.S. customers with two-day shipping.

The company also hopes to expand the facility in the future to process returns.

Overstock.com will be one of several large online retailers that opened fulfillment and distribution centers in the Kansas City area in recent years. Amazon has two fulfillment centers in Edgerton and Kansas City, Kansas. Pharmacy retailer CVS has a distribution center in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Kansas offers a great central location and the best workers in the country for any company looking to relocate here. We are thrilled that a successful company such as Overstock has selected Kansas City for its latest distribution center,” Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer said in a news release. “Opening for business in Kansas will provide Overstock.com with an excellent strategic location and creates hundreds of well-paying job opportunities for Kansans.”

Greg Kindle, president of the Wyandotte Economic Development Council, said the Overstock.com facility in KCK would pay better than average industry wages.