Silver Alert for woman with dementia who was supposed to travel to KC, last seen near STL

VALLEY PARK, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol is looking for a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia, and was a long way from home the last time she was seen.

A Silver Alert is out for 73-year-old Victoria J. Smith. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert for the Stover woman, who was supposed to be traveling to Kansas City, but was last seen Wednesday in Valley Park, Mo., a southwest St. Louis suburb.

At 6 p.m. on Wednesday night, someone gave her directions on how to get from I-44 to U.S. 50 and she was supposed to go back to her home in Stover, but has not arrived.

She is a white female who is 5’4″ and weighs about 200 pounds. She has black and grey hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a blue blouse and blue shorts with “USA” on the side. She was driving a silver 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with Missouri plates: DE8Y4P. She was last seen westbound on I-44 from Valley Park.

If you have seen her or know where she is, call the sheriff’s office at (573) 378-5481.