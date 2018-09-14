Awning crashes down on cars in front of stores along Shawnee Mission Parkway

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An awning crashed down in Overland Park on Friday, scaring people in half-a-dozen businesses.

The collapse happened at about 2:30 p.m., on Shawnee Mission Parkway near Craig at a strip center.

No one was injured, but it did damage several cars. Six businesses in the strip center are also impacted.

Inspectors are working to determine if the building is safe enough for the businesses to reopen.