Best pitmasters gather in KCK for 39th annual American Royal World Series of BBQ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Some of the best BBQ pitmasters are in Kansas City this weekend for the 39th annual American Royal World Series of BBQ competition.

It’s being held at Kansas Speedway, where people have traveled from all over the world to cook some delicious meat right here in the metro.

“We took out the Jack Daniels National Championship in New Zealand, that`s where we got our GC,” said one competitor, Caleb Taiala, with Big Tent Meat Revival.

Big Tent Meat Revival -- or what they like to refer to themselves as "a bunch of backyard jandal wearing BBQ lads" -- from Auckland, New Zealand traveled thousands of miles and many hours to be here this weekend.

“It cost us about $30,000 to come out here,” Taiala said.

Thanks to sponsors, they were able to afford flights and ship their smoker here.

“Six weeks to get here from New Zealand,” Taiala said.

It's their first time in Kansas City, and they say our first impression is quite good.

“I’ll tell you what, there`s some wholesome people around this, there are good people, man,” Taiala added.

This weekend is the 39th World Series of BBQ in Kansas City.

“We have 500 teams here, 170 of those are actually the invitational teams, which means you had to have won something somewhere in the country,” said Charlie Tetrick, the Chairman of the Board for the American Royal.

Real elite chefs come out for this event -- making everything from pork ribs to brisket, and chicken.

“We have upwards of 50,000 people show up over the weekend,” Tetrick added.

Besides coming out for the competition and some seriously good BBQ, those traveling long distances say there's no place they'd rather be.

“We are just blown away by the hospitality here, absolutely blown away,” said Taiala.

This event lasts until Sunday ---so if you're still looking for something fun to do this weekend and you're craving some BBQ-- come on out!

For more information visit www.AmericanRoyal.com