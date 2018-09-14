How to help Hurricane Florence relief efforts with FOX4, Price Chopper and Red Cross

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX4 and Price Chopper are partnering with the American Red Cross to support those affected by Hurricane Florence.

Beginning Saturday and continuing until Sept. 29, you can make a donation at any of the 50+ Price Choppers in the metro. Donations will go toward the American Red Cross' hurricane relief efforts in the Carolinas.

Shoppers can have their donation added to their grocery bills, and receipts will be printed for tax purposes.

Hurricane Florence rolled ashore in North Carolina with howling 90 mph winds and terrifying storm surge early Friday. The 400-mile-wide hurricane has unloaded heavy rain, flattened trees, chewed up roads and knocked out power to more than 600,000 homes and businesses.

The biggest danger, as forecasters see it, is not the wind but the water: the storm surge along the coastline and the prospect of 1 to 3-1/2 feet of rain over the next several days that could trigger catastrophic flooding in a slow-motion disaster well inland.