Join FOX4 & 99.7 The Point at Bentley’s Pet Stuff’s 4th annual Barktoberfest

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Join FOX4 and 99.7 the Point for Barktoberfest, Kansas City’s only pet and music festival on Saturday, Oct. 6 at Shawnee Mission Park’s Theatre in the Park.

The event will feature performances by A Great Big World, Magic Giant, Rozzi, Dock Dogs, Mikey Needleman Band, Tevin, Rockin Rob and Stone Lion Puppet Theatre.

In addition to enjoying live music you can participate in doggy yoga, get your pet micro chipped and even enter your dog into a fashion show. There will also be a 5k run/walk that you and your dog can participate in. Registration for the run/walk is $40. Click or tap here for the full list of events.

Beer, Wine and Cocktails will be available for purchase. You’ll also find plenty of water, soft drinks and food for sale. Outside food and drink are not allowed.

General admission and parking for the event is free. If you prefer to park on cement closer to the venue, VIP parking is available with the purchase of a VIP ticket for $50.

VIP tickets include:

-VIP Parking (cement parking verse grass parking)

-Reserved Seating closest to the stage

-Private VIP waitress

-BBQ Buffet

-2 drink tickets

-Meet & Greet with all artists backstage

-Access to private VIP area

VIP Tickets are available HERE

Money raised from this festival will benefit Wayside Waifs of Kansas City.