KCK firefighter charged with child sex crime following months-long investigation

KANSAS CITY, Kan -- KCK firefighter Devin Rich was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, and after a seven-month investigation, Rich is in jail.

Rich is an eight-year veteran of the KCK Fire Department. Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree says Rich solicited a person he believed to be 15 years old for sex, on the internet.

Dupree says an F.B.I. investigation started when someone reported concerns about Rich’s sexual interests in February of 2018, but the activity dates back to the end of 2017.

The F.B.I set up a sting and Rich began talking online to an undercover agent posing as a 15-year-old.

Rich allegedly communicated with the undercover detective from his home and while on the job at KCK Fire House 7 at 27th and Strong in Argentine.

In April, federal investigators raided his home and served a warrant on the KCKFD. Rich was suspended without pay.

KCK Battalion Chief Morris Letcher says the fire department does not have many details of when and where the alleged crimes happened and will review its policies after this type of allegation.

“Hopefully people are going to understand that we still service the community, and this is just an isolated incident with this person,” said Letcher. “He is allowed due process.”

This is one of several public servants who have been charged with crimes since Mark Dupree was elected as Wyandotte County district attorney.

“There are over 400 and some odd firefighters in KCK and I respect and appreciate every last one of them,” Dupree said. “And it is my hope that this one will not stain their reputation.”

There was no real victim of this crime. Rich did not speak to a child online, but he believed he was and that is enough.

If found guilty of this crime, Rich could spend over 20 years in prison.