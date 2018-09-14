KCK firefighter behind bars, under investigation for child pornography

Watch live:
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kan., firefighter is behind bars Friday facing one count of sexual exploitation of a child.
Police arrested 33-year-old Devin Rich at 9 a.m. Friday. He is being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree will announce more on the charges Friday at 11 a.m. during a news conference.
