KCK firefighter behind bars, under investigation for child pornography

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kan., firefighter is behind bars Friday facing one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Police arrested 33-year-old Devin Rich at 9 a.m. Friday. He is being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree will announce more on the charges Friday at 11 a.m. during a news conference.

