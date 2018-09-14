President Trump plans visit to Springfield, Mo. for rally

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — President Donald Trump has announced that he’ll be in the Show-Me State next Friday night for a rally.

He announced the visit on his website, it’s scheduled for 6:30 p.m., on September 21 at the JQH Arena in Springfield.

The president planned to visit Cape Girardeau to campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley this week, but Hurricane Florence forced him to cancel the Thursday trip.

It’s unknown whether this visit is a makeup for that event, FOX4 has reached out for further details.