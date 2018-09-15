General Motors recalls some pickups and SUVs over brakes

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 17: The General Motors logo on the world headquarters building is shown September 17, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. Mary Barra, Chief Executive Officer of General Motors, and Mark Reuss, President of GM North America, held an Employee Town Hall Meeting and a question & answer session with the news media today to discuss GM's $900 million settlement with the Justice Department over GM's ignition switch recalls. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
DETROIT, Mich. — General Motors is recalling about 41,000 pickup trucks and police sports utility vehicles because of loose brake pedals.
The recall covers 2015 through 2016 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 special service pickup trucks and some Chevrolet Tahoe sports utility vehicles made for police departments and other government agencies.
GM says the brake pedal pivot nut may loosen. A driver could be unable to stop the vehicle if the brake pedal is loose or inoperative.
The company says it will fix the problem free of charge by having dealers add adhesive to the nut and reinstall it with increased tightness. It plans to notify vehicle owners but hasn’t said when.
The company hasn’t said if the problem has caused any crashes or injuries.
