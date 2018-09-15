× Kansas City law enforcement awarded for work in the community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Skateboarding and hip-hop dancing combined with an award ceremony for law enforcement took place in Kansas City’s northeast side Saturday.

Several officers from the Kansas City Police Department and the Wyandotte County and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices accepted plaques for work they’ve done.

“We’re all seeking the well-being of our city and community, and just wish people would recognize that,” Wyandotte County Sheriff Don Ash said. “We’re really not here for an argument, we’re really not here to war against anybody.”

Sheriff Ash accepted two awards on behalf of his two deputies killed in the line of duty in June. Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer were shot and killed outside the Wyandotte County Correctional Center.

A man is behind bars, charged with their deaths.