Tech experts caution parents about new video app for smartphones

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There are millions of ways to stay connected but a social media app that’s growing in popularity is taking that idea of connectivity to new heights.

Live.Me is an app that allows kids to video themselves and post it online, according to Technology Expert Burton Kelso.

Users can broadcast what they’re doing at any given time, and the app broadcasts their location.

“The danger is, not only can anyone log on to your live.me account, but it also uses GPS coordinates too so if someone in close proximity to you gets onto the app you can see when they go live,” Kelso said.

And that feature could be a predators playground.

“Video obviously helps create an instant connection with someone so if you’ve got an app that has video but it also has GPS coordinates built into the app then it just means that neighborhood kids can bully your kids if they’re using this app, but it also means that online predators that are trying to develop inappropriate relationships with a child, it just helps them get closer,” Kelso said.

“I’ve heard about it and it seems a little scary to me personally,” Poulain said.

FOX4 spoke with parents who say learning of new features like this emphasizes the importance of not only monitoring your kids social media use, but also talking with your children about the dangers of social media and appropriate use.

“I know we all want our children to enjoy these things, we want them to have that in order to be socialized, but you’ve got to keep an eye on it because it’s such a dangerous world out there,” Aaron Ballard said.

Live.Me app developers say they’ll ban sexual or inappropriate content. However, with the amount of videos posted to the site and the live feature, it could be hard to keep track of.