KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Three people have been taken to the hospital following a shooting early Sunday morning in Kansas City's Crossroads district.

The three victims were shot inside a popular bar called Rythem and Booze at Southwest Boulevard and Washington.

Officials said two of the shooting victims are in critical condition and the other person is not.

Police are not giving out any other information at this time.

Anyone with information are asked to call the tips hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.