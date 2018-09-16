Fall festivals happening in the second half of September

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is no Pawnee Harvest Festival or Leslie Knope near us, but it’s pumpkin season, and there are plenty of events happening near us to tickle your autumn-fancy. Here are ten festivals coming up in the near future.

The festival promises a baking contest, a BBQ contest, a beer garden, a dog show, a bike safety rodeo, an ice cream social, and more. The festival will take place at Raymore Memorial Park, Thursday and Friday from 6p.m.-11p.m. and Saturay 8a.m.-11p.m.

There will be a 4 mile timed event or a 1 mile family fun run. Participants receive a custom designed t-shirt, a medal, and a free race-day entry into the zoo. The run benefits conservation efforts through the Kansas City Zoo. This year the zoo is educating audiences on giraffes.

If you like jazz music and food, this festival is for you. Dogs are welcome. There is no entry free, but food and beer vendors will charge. Food trucks will begin serving at 3:30p.m. Music starts at 4:00p.m. The festival takes place in downtown Topeka.

The corn maze includes a new jumping pad for children and a harvest hop with a variety of bouncing spots to explore. There will also be a sunflower maze. Beer is available at the Grain Drain Saloon. You can also play corn toss and giant Jenga.

There will be plenty of activities for kids, including rides. Parents can sample cotton candy or snow cones. The festival includes vendors with handmade crafts and homegrown fruits and vegetables.

The festival promises family fun along with a hometown parade. The festival will be held in Downtown Overland Park. Activities begin at 7 a.m. The parade beings at 10 a.m.

The festival will bring together food trucks, face painting, children’s entertainment, and more.

Enjoy German food, live entertainment, authentic German dances, a carnival, and other activities. There will be plenty of contests, booths, and crafts. This is a family-friendly festival.

Held at the Shawnee Civic Center, admission is free for the whole family. There will be German food and beverages at a charge. There will also be live music and dance groups. Games and other activities will be available for children.

Ciderfest activities begin with a favorite: the Louisburg Lions Pancake Breakfast from 8:30a.m.-11a.m. There will also be cider, donut-making, pony rides, and an inflatable slide. Ciderfest also features craft booths, gifts, and BBQ. The Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch area has $10 admission, children 3 and under are free.

It starts with a chocolate run, and it ends with eating a scary amount of chocolate. Chocolatiers from five states will be represented. 20 food trucks and 20 vendors will be on site. There will be chocolate, baked goods, and other sweets. It’s the festival for those who have a sweet tooth. Also for those who would prefer to spend their Saturday lavishing in the majesty that is chocolate.

39.099727 -94.578567