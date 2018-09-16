× Fresh pineapple guacamole

Pineapple Guacamole

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

• 3 ripe avocados, peeled and pitted

• 1 jalapeno, stem and seeds removed, minced (add more or less to taste)

• 1 ½ cups diced pineapple, plus extra for topping if desired

• 1/2 cup finely chopped red onion

• 1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

• 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves, finely chopped

• 1/2 tsp. coarse salt

• dash of cumin

Directions:

Mash together avocados, jalapeno, pineapple, onion, lime juice, cilantro, salt, cumin with a fork until well-mixed.

Serve immediately, garnished with extra pineapple and chopped cilantro if desired, served with corn tortilla chips. Or cover the bowl with plastic wrap (so that the plastic is literally touching the entire top layer of the guacamole) and refrigerate.

Nutritional information per serving: 203 calories; 19.7g fat (4.1 saturated fat); 0mg cholesterol; 46mg sodium; 15.5g carbohydrate; 2.3 g protein

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.