Hundreds gather to raise awareness for Prostate Cancer in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One in 9 American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer sometime in their lives. In our country alone, someone dies of prostate cancer every 18 minutes. But there are nearly 3 million survivors in the USA and if you catch it early, the disease is very treatable.

Hundreds of men and their friends and family gathered Sunday morning at the ZERO The End of Prostate Cancer Run/Walk at Children's Mercy Park. In ten years, the organization has raised tens of thousands of dollars for prostate cancer treatment and research.

Doctors recommend you get regular prostate cancer screenings at your annual physical by the age of 55. If you have a family history of the disease, you should start screening as early as age 40.

FOX4 Morning Reporter Carey Wickersham spent Sunday morning at the Prostate Cancer Run/Walk and spoke with survivors, including FOX4's own John Holt.

Former American Idol contestant Jimmy Charles kicked off the event with his song written for survivors called "Superman".