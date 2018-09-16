× Kansas deputy, suspect killed in shooting

WICHITA, Kan. — A Kansas deputy is dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Sedgwick County.

The Harper Police Department reports the deputy was responding to a “suspicious character call.” A second officer arrived at the scene and found both the deputy and a suspect unresponsive, both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

No further injuries have been reported at this time.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said they are currently investigating the deputy involved shooting. More information is expected to be released at a press conference sometime before 10 p.m.