× Silver Alert issued for missing Independence man with dementia

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued by the Independence Police Department for a 78-year-old man.

The advisory was issued Sunday evening after William P. Totty was reported to have left his home on foot without necessary medication and had not been heard from since.

Police said Totty is described as standing 5’7,” weighing 145 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing a gray hat, orange shirt and jean shorts.

He is reported to have dementia and diabetes.

Anyone with information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 or call the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.