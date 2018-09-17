70 jobs created as crews turn Ford F-150s into plugin hybrids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Some Kansas City trucks are going green.

Ford and Knapheide will begin work Monday outfitting F-150s to become plugin hybrids. This is not only good news for mother nature but also for the economy. These efforts will create about 70 jobs.

The first fleet of trucks that will be converted into hybrids are used for utility and public works. A spokesperson for Knapheide said this process will allow their company to keep their current trucks while also helping cut down on emissions.