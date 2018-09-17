Authorities need help finding 45-year-old man last seen in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Person Advisory Monday for a missing 45-year-old man with ties to Garden City, Mo. and Hermitage, Mo.

According to state troopers, Travis J. Jacobs was last seen near Walker Road and Richland Parkway around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. He was wearing a dark brown shirt, tan cargo shorts and blue slip-on shoes.

Jacobs is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs nearly 242 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eye and a tattoo of a cross with a heart on his right forearm.

According to the advisory, Jacobs endured a traumatic brain injury that he must take medications to treat. This medication could make him susceptible to heat stroke.

If you see Jacobs or know where he is, please call 911 or the Pleasant Hill Police Department at 816-540-9109.

Authorities also shared the photos below of Jacobs.