Felon leads US Marshals on chase that ends in KCMO crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. Marshals were involved in a chase and crash with a felon Monday afternoon.

Marshals were in the area of 74th and Troost when they encountered a suspect, wanted for being a felon in possession of a fire arm. The suspect was on federal supervised release.

Marshals tried to stop the car the suspect was in, but the suspect drove away.

When that happened, marshals used their own car to block the suspect after a short chase. The two cars crashed. No one was injured

Marshals found two pistols and two rifles in the suspect’s car, and the man was taken into custody.