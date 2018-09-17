Group of Franciscan monks get financial boost to continue helping community after fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A group of Franciscan monks are looking for ways to replenish their clothes closet that was destroyed by fire, and it looks someone answered their prayers.

Friar Matias nominated Friar Israel for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award with the ultimate goal of paying it forward to their community.

"Every day we are seeing more people on the street, so we are needing the help,"Friar Matais told FOX4.

