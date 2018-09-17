Group traveling from Oregon stops in KC on bike ride to raise money for cancer research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More than 100 researchers are bicycling across the country to raise money for cancer research.

Employees of Bristol-Meyers Squibb, a pharmaceutical company out of Long Island, met outside Arrowhead Stadium around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The group began their trek earlier this month in Oregon - and are cycling more than 3,000 miles total. The goal is to raise more than $1 million.

Those funds are important as local researchers at the KU Cancer Center work on improving two new cancer treatments.

One is called targeted therapy, when a drug targets the individual cancer gene mutations. The other, immunotherapy, is when researchers trigger the patient's immune system to fight the cancer.

"Obviously that is our ultimate goal, to cure cancer, but we look at improvement in cancer prevention, cancer screening and detection and designing new treatments, all of those pieces fit together to move us closer to a cure," said Dr. Tara Lin with the KU Cancer Center Director Clinical Trial Office.

Dr. Linn also said if you are ever diagnosed with cancer, you might consider asking to be a part of a clinical trial right away. That is the only way researchers can discover if a new drug works or not.