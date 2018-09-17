KC turns away almost 3 times as many domestic violence victims as St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new look at the numbers doesn't cast Missouri or Kansas City in a positive light in assessing each's ability to respond to domestic violence.

According to a report released by the Missouri State Auditor on Monday, Missouri turned away more than 23 percent of people seeking help for domestic violence in 2016.

That's compared to roughly 6 percent in nearby Illinois and Oklahoma and only 1 percent in Tennessee.

In 2017, a majority of the people being turned away for services were in Kansas City, making up more than half of the state's 28,000 victims who were turned away. The 14,679 in Kansas City were almost three times as many as those who were told to look for help elsewhere in St. Louis.

Kansas City has six shelters, the most of any city in the state, including Rose Brooks Center and its 100 beds.

"We try to remove as many barriers as possible to someone living a free life, free of abuse," spokesman Scott Mason said.

Mason has an explanation for the metro's apparent spike in domestic violence. He said it's because of local shelters involvement at hospitals, schools, crime scenes and court cases.

"When they know that the services are available, they are going to disclose that they are in abusive relationship," he said.

Although it seems to be more of an issue in rural areas, Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway said the state missed out on almost $700,000 in money reserved for shelters because of counties not adopting optional fees for filing for marriage licenses or court cases.

Rose Brooks gets 9,000 hotline calls per year. Although the state might officially categorize some of those who are reaching out as being turned away, Mason said they always help victims work on a way up or a way out -- even if isn't at staying at one of the area shelters.

"When we talk about services, safety planning is one of those services that we have to offer to 100 percent of the people we come in contact with," Mason said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of abuse you can call 816 HOTLINE at 816-468-5463.

The auditor's complete report is available here.