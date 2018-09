KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a “suspicious death” Monday night after a body was found in KCK.

KCK police said the body was found just after 6 p.m. near North 79th Street and Washington Avenue.

Officer Tom Tomasic said the incident is being investigated as a suspicious death but the body didn’t not show any signs of trauma or foul play.

The identity of the body has not been released at this time. FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.