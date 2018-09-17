× Road rage incident leads to shots fired in Oak Grove

OAK GROVE, Mo. — A road rage incident Monday afternoon lead to shots being fired at another vehicle.

Around 3 p.m. the Oak Grove Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots from a vehicle in the area of 13th and Broadway, near city hall.

Officers located a man in the area who said his vehicle had been shot at, with a bullet breaking the glass.

Police then found a car crash related to the incident that had occurred before the report of shots being fired. The department said a third vehicle involved then returned to the scene.

The incident all stemmed from a road rage incident and is currently under investigation, according to police.

No injuries were reported.