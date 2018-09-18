Chefs unveil new eats at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of Chiefs home opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The countdown is on for the Kansas City Chiefs first home game Sunday, and if you're heading to the game, you're going to want to try some of Arrowhead's new food.

Chefs unveiled this season's menu Tuesday, and there are some new items sure to catch your attention.

On the Club Level, the maple bacon burger -- a half-pound burger topped with maple bacon and a salt and pepper bun -- and the Kingdom Cake are new for the 2018 season.

"It's a sweet monkey bread served in a pizza box," Chef Leo Dominguez said of the Kingdom Cake.

Dominguez said it's plenty big enough to share.

"I think it's a great wow item, and I think the guests are really going to enjoy it," he said.

In the general concessions areas, Executive Chef Erin Wishon predicts hatch chili chicken tacos and the poblano pork nachos will be fan favorites.

The chefs said when it comes to changing the menu from season to season, they look at trends in the business -- as well as listen to guest feedback on what could be improved.

"We're in the hospitality business, and we want people to come and enjoy the game from a well-rounded approach, not just on the field," Wishon said.

But that's not all.

There are also new drink options on the menu, including Kingdom Blonde Ale by Golden Road Brewing.

And if you want something to wear, they've got you covered -- literally.

"You can dress in Mahomes from head to toe," Tim Witkowski said. "You can start with socks and end up with a shirt and a hat and hang a poster on the wall for him, for Hunt, for Berry, Kelce. People are really into a lot of the player driven stuff this year."

For those who are big spenders, if you want to bring an extra $5,000 to the game, you can take home a crystal-encrusted football.