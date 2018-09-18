Edgemoor provides updates, asks for feedback on new KCI at first public meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The firm behind the new KCI airport is providing updates on the project's progress and asking for feedback.

Edgemoor held the first of seven community meetings Tuesday night at the Northland Cathedral. Representatives from the firm were on hand to explain some key elements of the new airport, including its sustainability, the passenger experience, job opportunities and the design process.

“It’s really giving all different elements of the project their due and giving the public the opportunity to ask questions,” said Geoffrey Stricker, the managing director for Edgemoor.

The new single-terminal airport, now estimated to cost $1.4 billion, continues to evolve since voters approved it last November.

Edgemoor has already made changes to the initial designs after hearing from the public. Some of the changes include adding a United Service Organization (USO) to the terminal and scaling back a massive fountain that was originally planned near security.

“We’re listening. We’re taking notes, and we will filter through those and move forward with the best ideas,” Stricker said.

Rhonda Patton attended Tuesday’s meeting and said she was impressed by the people she talked with from Edgemoor. She believes the future of the airport is in good hands.

“I was a person who liked our airport like it was, but times have changed. And this is isn’t just for today. This (is) for future generations,” Patton said. “Now that I know more of who is working on this, I’m pretty impressed.”

The design-build project will be constructed separately, meaning certain parts of the airport will go up while other pieces are still being designed.

“It helps accelerate the schedule and creates value by allowing us to get information far along so that when we bid it out we can get the most competitive price from subcontractors,” Stricker said.

Stricker said the process will keep them on budget and on track to complete the airport by November 2022 at zero cost to taxpayers.

“It’s a hundred percent being paid by the airlines,” Stricker said. “If you don’t fly, you don’t pay. That has not changed."

Stricker said once the environmental assessment, which is currently online for review, is completed they can start with schematic designs, which will allow for a better interpretation of what the airport will look like when it’s finished.

Edgemoor has six more meetings scheduled: Sept. 19, 20, 25, 26 and two meetings on Sept. 27. For information on how to attend any of the six meetings, visit this site.