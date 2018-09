Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- September is National Literacy Month.

Debbie Karlstrand from the Family Conservancy stopped by the FOX4 studio Tuesday, Sept. 16 to share ideas of how you can start reading with your children.

Debbie suggests:

Talking and singing

Sharing books

Playing together

If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.