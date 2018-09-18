× Funeral services announced for fallen Sedgwick County Sheriff Deputy Robert Kunze

WICHITA, Kan. — A public viewing and a funeral for a Kansas deputy shot and killed earlier this week has been announced.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a public viewing for Deputy Robert Kunze will be held Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A funeral will be held on Friday starting a t10 a.m. at Central Community Church located at 6100 W. Maple in Wichita, Kan.

The sheriff’s office said after the funeral, the procession will go west on Maple to 119th, then south on Maple to Resthaven Memorial Gardens located at 11800 Hwy 54. They said people need to be prepared for traffic to be blocked at major intersections along the route.

“The public is more than welcome to line the streets, bring signs of support, wear something blue, or whatever your heart desires to how support,” the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Authorities say on Sunday afternoon a 29-year-old male suspect shot and killed Deputy Kunze, a 12-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Kunze was shot after receiving a call about a black truck that had been stolen. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said the 41-year-old Kunze was “an exceptional deputy.”

When Kunze arrived at the scene about 20 miles west of downtown Wichita, he found the hood open on the black vehicle. Kunze patted down the suspect’s waistband and found a 40-caliber handgun. The gun was placed away from the two of them, but a fight ensued when Kunze tried to handcuff the suspect, Easter said at a news conference Sunday.

Easter said Kunze’s service weapon was discharged, but investigators don’t know how many shots were fired or if the suspect’s handgun was fired too. Kunze was able to use the emergency button on his portable radio to summon help. Another deputy arrived about a minute later, and two witnesses hiding nearby said shots had been fired. The deputy found Kunze and the suspect on the ground. A 40-caliber handgun was found next to the suspect.

Kunze had been shot once in his upper torso above his ballistic vest, Easter said. The suspect was shot in his upper torso and waist. Kunze died at a hospital, while the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation.

The suspect has been linked to several crimes in the area on Sunday — the theft of a .40-caliber weapon, a silver vehicle and the black truck.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement on Tuesday “we are extremely thankful for th elove and support our community continues to shower down upon us.”