× Kansas City shooting leaves man with critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting Tuesday evening has left one person with critical injuries.

Police responded to the shooting just after 6 p.m. at 38th and S. Benton, just east of Prospect Ave, on reports of multiple gunshots being heard.

When officers arrived they found the victim, a man in his early twenties, shot and collapsed on a sidewalk.

He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. He has not been identified at this time.

No suspect information has been provided at this time.

Police are continuing to determine a motive for the shooting and say at least 50 shell casings were found at the scene.

Anyone who has information about this shooting can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS or submit a tip online.