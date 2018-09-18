KC man charged in deadly shooting of 23-year-old outside 18th and Vine club

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old KC man is now facing charges in the deadly shooting of another 23-year-old outside a club in the 18th and Vine district.

Brandon Jones has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Gary Starr.

Court documents say police were called to the Juke House near 18th and Highland on the night of Sept. 8. When officers arrived, off-duty officers were performing CPR on Starr, but he was soon pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Two witnesses told investigators they were in line with Starr to get into Juke House when four men approached them, court documents say. One witness said he and Starr had gone to high school with two of the men, and Starr had been in a fight with Jones and another man in March.

Both witnesses said the four men walked passed the Juke House line. Then, court documents say, they heard gunshots come from behind them.

Another witness, also in line, told investigators she saw Starr lying on the ground and Jones allegedly shooting him.

Surveillance footage, according to court documents, shows Jones shoot Starr before fleeing the area. Police reviewed city traffic cameras and also found two vehicles registered to Jones in the area during the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond.

