KCK Community College officially opens doors to new veterans’ center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Service men and women will soon have a new place in the metro to earn a degree.

The KCK Community College opened a brand new veterans' center Tuesday.

The new veterans' center is the college's way to serve those that have served or are currently serving in the military. Military dependents can also take advantage of this center.

The program provides veterans and their dependents with discounted credit hours, tutoring services and study areas. They also offer assistance programs to help ensure the vets coming through the door can leave this school with a degree.