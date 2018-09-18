FOX4 Weather Forecast: Heat lingers for now…

Posted 3:30 am, September 18, 2018, by , , and , Updated at 04:03AM, September 18, 2018

It's going to be another hot & humid afternoon with Summer hanging on for the next few days. Highs will climb into the 90s ahead of our next cold front. That will bring significant changes to the forecast heading into the weekend, along with rain chances! Details in the updated Long Ranger here.

Check out the latest forecast in the video above!

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.
Fox4kc news apps:  iPhone and Android

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

 Click here to add your name to the list

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page